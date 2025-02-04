‘Relocation’ notices issued to non-local faculty at Mahatma Gandhi University in Telangana

NALGONDA: Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, Khaja Altaf Hussain has issued notices to non-local professors, encouraging them to reside near the university to avoid inconvenience caused to students here.
Established in 2007, MG University currently maintains 18 departments with 35 regular faculty members and 60 contractual teachers. About 16 professors commute from Hyderabad and other regions to the university every day, which is allegedly causing inconvenience to students.
According to UGC rules, every professor is required to work 40 hours a week. After classes, the professors are expected to engage in research, discussions with students, paperwork, and other responsibilities.
Given that many students live in hostels, the professors are responsible for clearing their doubts. However, allegations have been made that the professors, commuting from various areas, arrive at the university at 10 am and leave by 5 pm, which is reportedly less than the required work period.
Local professors said that even after their classes end, the students often come to their cabins with doubts. They said, “We clear their doubts before engaging in research discussions with them. We typically return home by 10 pm.”
Speaking to TNIE about the accommodation for professors, the vice-chancellor said that in 2022, quarters were established for non-local professors. “A total of 16 double-bedroom houses, each with over 1,000 sq.ft space, were constructed with all necessary facilities.”
He encouraged professors to reside in these quarters and contribute to the development of students. He issued the notices, asking them to either stay in the newly built quarters or provide reasons for not doing so.