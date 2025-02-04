‘Relocation’ notices issued to non-local faculty at Mahatma Gandhi University in Telangana

Given that many students live in hostels, the professors are responsible for clearing their doubts. However, allegations have been made that the professors, commuting from various areas, arrive at the university at 10 am and leave by 5 pm, which is reportedly less than the required work period.

Local professors said that even after their classes end, the students often come to their cabins with doubts. They said, “We clear their doubts before engaging in research discussions with them. We typically return home by 10 pm.”

Speaking to TNIE about the accommodation for professors, the vice-chancellor said that in 2022, quarters were established for non-local professors. “A total of 16 double-bedroom houses, each with over 1,000 sq.ft space, were constructed with all necessary facilities.”

He encouraged professors to reside in these quarters and contribute to the development of students. He issued the notices, asking them to either stay in the newly built quarters or provide reasons for not doing so.