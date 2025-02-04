State’s response to CM Revanth’s quash petitions sought

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government and the complainants seeking their response to two criminal petitions filed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking quashing of the proceedings in two cases registered against him in 2019 and 2020.

One of the cases — Crime No. 224 of 2020 — was registered at Narsingi police station under Sections 188, 287, 109, 201, and 120B of the IPC, along with Section 11A read with Section 5 of the Aircraft Act, 1934. The allegations pertain to the use of a drone to capture images of a farmhouse in Janwada, allegedly leased by former minister KT Rama Rao. The aerial footage, released to the media, purportedly showcased a luxurious house with a swimming pool, which Revanth claimed was built in violation of GO 111. He alleged that Rama Rao illegally acquired 25 acres of land by threatening landowners and carried out construction prohibited under GO 111.

Revanth, who was an MP at that time, moved the high court, contending that the police misapplied legal provisions in lodging the FIR.

In another case, Justice Lakshman had on September 22, 2020, issued notices to the state government and the complainant regarding SC No. 84 of 2019.

The case, registered under Sections 447, 427, 506 read with 34, 198, and 120B of the IPC and relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2016, is pending before the Special Sessions Judge for Trial of Cases under the SC/ST POA Act, VII Additional District Sessions Judge, Rangareddy district, LB Nagar.

During Monday’s hearing, the high court dispensed with Revanth’s personal appearance before the lower court while directing him to cooperate with the investigation.

The court adjourned the matter to February 20, 2025.