Telangana allocated Rs 5,337 crore in railway budget, increase of Rs 1 crore

Vaishnaw disclosed that Rs 41,677 crore was being invested in Telangana for rail infrastructure — new railway lines, station upgrades, Kazipet coach factory and new workshops.
SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain along with other officials during the virtual press conference on the Railway budget at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad Photo| Vinay Madapu
HYDERABAD: Telangana has seen a marginal increase in railway budget allocation for 2025-26, with an additional Rs 1 crore compared to the previous year.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed in a virtual press conference on Monday that the state has been allocated Rs 5,337 crore for various railway projects. This is up from Rs 5,336 crore in 2024-25.

In contrast, the allocation for AP touched Rs 9,417 crore, an increase of Rs 266 crore from last year’s Rs 9,151 crore.

Vaishnaw stated that the allocation for Telangana was “a record high, aimed at enhancing rail infrastructure.” Announcing the completion of railway network electrification in the state, Vaishnaw compared the current allocation to the average annual outlay of Rs 886 crore for undivided AP between 2009-14. He said that the increase in funding over the years has been consistent.

Vaishnaw disclosed that Rs 41,677 crore was being invested in Telangana for rail infrastructure — new railway lines, station upgrades, Kazipet coach factory and new workshops.

