Telangana Cabinet approves bills to enhance BC, SC reservations

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has approved two Bills, for enhancing the reservations to BCs and also to categorise SCs into A, B, C and D categories.

The special session of the Legislative Assembly commenced at 11 am was adjourned after two minutes for the conduct of the State Legislative Assembly. Both Assembly and the Council sessions resumed after 2 pm.

The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointment of Posts in the service under the state and seats in Local bodies) Bill will be adopted by the Assembly today.

The Bill proposes increasing BC reservations to 42 per cent and SC reservations from 10 per cent to 17 per cent. It will be sent to the central government for the President’s assent.

In an informal chat with reporters after today's Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the proposed Bill would resolve the problems of SCs, BCs and STs, who compromise over 73 per cent.He stated that Telangana set a record by completing a caste survey in 50 days, serving as a model for the country, and asserted that the survey was conducted perfectly.

The caste survey in Telangana revealed that Scheduled Castes make up 15.43% of the population, Scheduled Tribes 10.45%, Backward Classes 46.25%, and Muslim Backward Classes 10.08%, bringing the total BC population to 56.33%.