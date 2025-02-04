Telangana: Fireworks expected at special assembly session

HYDERABAD: The special session of the State Legislative Assembly, scheduled for Tuesday, is likely to be a stormy affair with the main Opposition BRS planning to corner the ruling Congress on enhancing reservations for Backward Classes (BCs).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will explain how the government conducted the survey within 50 days to implement its election assurance to increase BC reservations.

Later, the State Legislative Assembly session, followed by the Cabinet meeting, is likely to adopt a Bill and send the same to the Union government, seeking the President’s assent.

The Congress government would also request the Union government to allow them to implement reservation beyond the 50 per cent cap.

However, the BRS likely to corner the government on the outcome of the survey report.

After the household survey report was released, the BRS and BC activists objected to the contents of the survey. They are of the view that the population of BCs was over 51 per cent as per the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’ conducted in 2014. The latest household survey of the Congress government shows that the population of BCs, excluding Muslim BCs, was just 46.25 per cent.

On the other hand, the BJP was not in favour of caste-wise census in the country. The BJP members may corner the government in the Assembly stating that the Congress was trying to pass the onus onto the Centre by sending the Assembly resolution to the Union government like the BRS did in the past.

In 2017, the then BRS government adopted a Bill in the Assembly and sent the same to the Centre for the President’s assent to hike the Muslim reservations to 12 per cent. The Bill is still pending with the Centre.