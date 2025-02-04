Telangana: More aspirants for BJP state chief, party mulls working president post

HYDERABAD: The BJP might create a post of working president for its state unit, first in party’s history.

The saffron party is contemplating on the change to ensure caste balance, which is a delicate exercise. This has become necessary to keep the dominant groups — Munnuru Kapus — contended if the leader of either of the two dominant castes — Reddy or Velama — is appointed as the president of the party state unit.

The party, which has been grappling with the problem of appointing new president for its state unit, is now considering the candidatures of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna, who is a Reddy, and senior leader P Muralidhar Rao, a Velama.

If one of them becomes the president of the state unit chief, the party wants to create a working president’s post to accommodate the leader of other numerically powerful castes -- Munnur Kapu and Mudiraj.