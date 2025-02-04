Telangana: More aspirants for BJP state chief, party mulls working president post

HYDERABAD: The BJP might create a post of working president for its state unit, first in party’s history.
The saffron party is contemplating on the change to ensure caste balance, which is a delicate exercise. This has become necessary to keep the dominant groups — Munnuru Kapus — contended if the leader of either of the two dominant castes — Reddy or Velama — is appointed as the president of the party state unit.
The party, which has been grappling with the problem of appointing new president for its state unit, is now considering the candidatures of Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna, who is a Reddy, and senior leader P Muralidhar Rao, a Velama.
If one of them becomes the president of the state unit chief, the party wants to create a working president’s post to accommodate the leader of other numerically powerful castes -- Munnur Kapu and Mudiraj.
According to sources, until two days ago, only three names were being discussed by the national leadership -- MPs Eatala Rajender (Mudiraj), Dharmapuri Arvind (Munnur Kapu) and former MLC N Ramchander Rao (forward caste) for the post of the president.
Now two dark horses have emerged — Muralidhar Rao and Aruna. Sources said that if the party’s national leadership handpicks a Reddy for state president post, it would appoint a BC leader as working president to prevent any backlash.
If party appoints a BC leader as president, there would be no scope for a working president’s post, they added.
Sources said that the leadership is planning to have a new face as president to continue the tempo in the state, generated by its impressive performance in the last Lok Sabha elections and secure as many panchayats and MLC posts as possible for which elections are likely soon.
The leadership will look for someone who can take on both the Congress and the BRS at the same time. The bottom line this time may not be seniority in the party but ability to fight against the two parties. The leadership wants someone who can build the cadre base and make them battle ready by the time next Assembly elections arrive.
Seniors in the party are reportedly backing the candidature of Ramachandar Rao while some others are supporting Arvind. Eatala Rajender hopes to land the top post in the state as he believes Union Minister Amit Shah would not forget him while making the final decision.
Adilabad - Pantangi Brahmanand
Mancherial - Venkateswar Goud
Asifabad - Srisailam Mudiraj
Nizamabad - Dinesh Kulachari
Kamareddy - Neelam Chinna Rajulu
Jagtial - Rachakonda Yadagiri Babu
Peddapalli - Karre Sanjiva Reddy
Medak - Vallas Radha Mallesh Goud
Medchal-Malkajgiri -- Buddhi Srinivas
Nalgonda - Nagam Varsith Reddy
M’nagar - P Srinivas Reddy
Wanaparty - Duppalli Narayana
Hanmkonda - Kolanu Santosh Reddy
Warangal - Ganta Ravi Kumar
Bhupalpally - Nishidhar Reddy
Jangaon - Souda Ramesh
Mulugu - Sirikonda Balaram
Sec’bad - Gondagoni Bharat Goud
Hyd Central - Lanakala Deepak Reddy