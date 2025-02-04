Telangana: Police wait for Forensic Science Laboratory on deceased officers

KAMAREDDY : Police are waiting for a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on three persons, including two police officers whose bodies were recovered from a water body in Adlur Yellareddy Pedda Cheruvu of Kamareddy district on December 25.

The deceased were identified as Bhiknoor Sub-Inspector Saathelli Sai Kumar, Bibipet Constable Kammari Shruthi and Bibipet Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society Operator Thota Nikhil.

The corpses were immediately shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Kamareddy, for the postmortem report after being retrieved from the water body. Some samples were sent to FSL Hyderabad to figure out what happened to the deceased.

Sources said that preparing an FSL report takes up to 45 days, and now the police may receive it within a week. They added that the police may determine the cause of death after obtaining the FSL report, postmortem reports, call data records, and family statements. The sources added that the police may submit a case concluding report to the court.

Meanwhile, the police are taking steps to help and support the families of the deceased.