Telangana to hike BC reservations to 42 per cent

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to allocate 42% of the seats in local bodies, education and employment for Backward Classes, and also enhance reservations for SCs and STs, taking the total reservations for various sections to around 66-67%. A bill to this effect is likely to be tabled in the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council during the daylong special session scheduled for Tuesday.

A highly placed source confided to TNIE that the state government has proposed to increase reservations for BCs to 42% in education and employment from the existing 25% (excluding 4% for backward Muslims), and 42% reservations in local bodies from 23%.

In the elections to local bodies held in 2018, the government at the time reduced the BC quota in local bodies from 34% to 23% to keep the total reservations below the 50% threshold mandated by the Supreme Court of India.

The source pointed out that the recently conducted caste survey put the SC population in the state at 17.43%. If sources are to be believed, the Congress government has drafted the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in the Services Under the State and Seats in Local Bodies) Bill.

The source revealed that the bill will propose to increase reservations for SCs to 17% from the existing 10%.

Similarly, the bill will propose enhancing reservations for Scheduled Tribes by 1%. Presently, ST communities benefit from 6% reservations.