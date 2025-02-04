Tollywood film distributor KP Chowdary dies by suicide in Goa

HYDERABAD: Film distributor Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary, also known as KP Chowdary (44), allegedly died by suicide in Goa on Monday. He is a native of Bonakal in Khammam district. After the police confirmed his death, Goa police informed his family members, who are on their way to bring his body to Bonakal for cremation.

According to sources, his financial issues drove him to suicide. Chowdary was arrested in June 2023 for allegedly supplying cocaine and was imprisoned for several months. Police suspected that his clients were from Tollywood and Kollywood as well as business circles.

The film distributor allegedly procured narcotics from a Nigerian for personal consumption and supply to his acquaintances. In 2022, he started a club in Goa, where he would reportedly consume drugs with friends from Hyderabad. Chowdary was accused in several other cases as well.

He had reportedly helped distribute the Telugu-dubbed version of Rajnikanth-starrer Kabali, Sardar Gabbar Singh and Seetamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. An investigation into his death is currently underway.

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)