138 water bodies to be rejuvenated across 130 ULBs in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as 138 water body rejuvenation projects are set to be implemented across 130 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana, excluding Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
These projects, undertaken under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) scheme, will be executed in three packages at an estimated cost of Rs 270 crore.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched AMRUT Mission 2.0 to revitalise water bodies and improve the quality of living.
The scheme primarily focuses on providing universal coverage of sewerage and septage management, alongside the rejuvenation of water bodies, development of green spaces and parks and leveraging technology in water management.
To facilitate these initiatives, the Telangana Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED) has floated bids. Once agreements with implementing agencies are signed, the work completion period will be 18 months, followed by a two-year defect liability period.
Project implementation across 3 phases
Phase I: 50 water projects in 45 ULBs under the Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam Public Health divisions at Rs 93.32 crore.
Phase II: 20 water projects in 17 ULBs under the Nalgonda Public Health division at Rs 39.11 crore
Phase III: 68 water projects across multiple ULBs under the Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, and Rangareddy Public Health divisions at Rs 137.75 crore