180 nursing students crammed in building meant for 30 in NLG

NALGONDA: Students living in the hostel of the nursing college for girls in Nalgonda face a host of issues, which range from inadequate infrastructure to a lack of basic facilities and neglect in upkeep.
Sources said that the hostel, spanning approximately 12,000 square feet and being rented at Rs 84,000 per month, was originally designed to accommodate only 30 women in various trades. However, it now houses all 180 students, leading to severe overcrowding.
Students have raised concerns about poor maintenance, lack of cleanliness and inadequate facilities. Many are forced to sleep on the floor due to space constraints, while some first-year students share single beds, a student said, adding that the hostel also lacks a water purification system, forcing students to buy drinking water on their own.
College without a building
Despite being sanctioned by the previous BRS government, the nursing college has been operating without a dedicated building for the past three years. Established in 2022 in the heart of Nalgonda, the college lacks essential infrastructure, such as adequate academic and hostel facilities.
Currently, 180 students across three batches are enrolled. First- and second-year classes are being conducted in vacant classrooms of the medical college, while the hostel is situated in a women’s campus building about four kilometres from the college.
ATo add to their struggles, third-year students have to attend classes in the hostel’s dining hall due to a shortage of classrooms and labs. First- and second-year students rely on vacant classrooms at the medical college, but these are only available when not occupied by medical students. Some first-year students have even reported waiting in corridors or under parking sheds for classrooms to become available.
A college official stated, “Due to the lack of proper accommodation, 60 third-year students are staying in private rooms and hostels. Although the Congress government has allotted five acres near the medical college for the nursing college, construction is yet to begin. We urge the government to speed up the construction of the college and hostel.”
No bus service
Apart from infrastructure issues, students also struggle with transportation. With no dedicated bus service, they must walk nearly half a kilometre to reach the main road and rely on auto-rickshaws to commute to college. Many students report missing classes due to a lack of auto-rickshaws, especially in the evenings when transport options are limited.
The students submitted a representation to the district collector, who assured them that a bus would be arranged. However, RTC officials stated that a special bus could not be allocated due to the existing free bus facility for women.