180 nursing students crammed in building meant for 30 in NLG

NALGONDA: Students living in the hostel of the nursing college for girls in Nalgonda face a host of issues, which range from inadequate infrastructure to a lack of basic facilities and neglect in upkeep.

Sources said that the hostel, spanning approximately 12,000 square feet and being rented at Rs 84,000 per month, was originally designed to accommodate only 30 women in various trades. However, it now houses all 180 students, leading to severe overcrowding.

Students have raised concerns about poor maintenance, lack of cleanliness and inadequate facilities. Many are forced to sleep on the floor due to space constraints, while some first-year students share single beds, a student said, adding that the hostel also lacks a water purification system, forcing students to buy drinking water on their own.

College without a building

Despite being sanctioned by the previous BRS government, the nursing college has been operating without a dedicated building for the past three years. Established in 2022 in the heart of Nalgonda, the college lacks essential infrastructure, such as adequate academic and hostel facilities.

Currently, 180 students across three batches are enrolled. First- and second-year classes are being conducted in vacant classrooms of the medical college, while the hostel is situated in a women’s campus building about four kilometres from the college.