GRMB women employees get memos after complaint

HYDERABAD: The women employees working in the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), who lodged a complaint with the board chairman that they were humiliated after Member-Secretary R Azhagesan body-shamed them, are now receiving a series of memos.
According to sources, the GRMB senior official is even trying to install CCTV cameras in the chambers of all employees, including women workers.
A memo issued to a woman employee by the officer said, “She made a false allegation against the member-secretary. The allegation made in your letter is without any ground or proof. It clearly indicates her unbecoming of a government servant and she is directed to explain why action should not be initiated against her. Her application seeking an extension of the deputation period should be considered only after a satisfactory reply from her.”
Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, several women employees said, “Azhagesan is torturing, retaliating, and harassing us by not forwarding our leave sanctions, extension of deputation, and annual increments.”
The employees said that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), formed as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, conducted an inquiry into the issue.
A woman employee with more than 20 years of service in the Irrigation department stated, “Though the ICC did not recommend it, GRMB officials are trying to install CCTV cameras in the chambers of all employees.”
Another employee said that Azhagesan claimed Rs 13,000 for auto-rickshaw fare for traveling to Bengaluru from Hyderabad. After Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief G Anil Kumar wrote a letter against the member-secretary, the Andhra Pradesh counterpart is also now planning to lodge a complaint with the CWC against him.
“We request the Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to intervene and transfer Azhagesan. The ministry should also order an inquiry by a competent authority and take disciplinary action against him to safeguard the dignity of women employees,” requested several GRMB employees on deputation from AP and Telangana.