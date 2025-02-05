GRMB women employees get memos after complaint

HYDERABAD: The women employees working in the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), who lodged a complaint with the board chairman that they were humiliated after Member-Secretary R Azhagesan body-shamed them, are now receiving a series of memos.

According to sources, the GRMB senior official is even trying to install CCTV cameras in the chambers of all employees, including women workers.

A memo issued to a woman employee by the officer said, “She made a false allegation against the member-secretary. The allegation made in your letter is without any ground or proof. It clearly indicates her unbecoming of a government servant and she is directed to explain why action should not be initiated against her. Her application seeking an extension of the deputation period should be considered only after a satisfactory reply from her.”