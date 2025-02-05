HCA Apex Council female ICA representative disqualified

HYDERABAD: Ethics officer and ombudsman (additional charge) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Justice V Eswaraiah, has issued orders disqualifying Vanka Roma Singh from her position as a member of the Apex Council as the female ICA representative nominee.

The ethics officer has also directed the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to nominate another female representative.

The primary ground for disqualification stems from an order dated July 31, 2023, by a single-member committee headed by Justice Lavu Nageshwar Rao.