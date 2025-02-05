HCA Apex Council female ICA representative disqualified

HYDERABAD: Ethics officer and ombudsman (additional charge) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Justice V Eswaraiah, has issued orders disqualifying Vanka Roma Singh from her position as a member of the Apex Council as the female ICA representative nominee.
The ethics officer has also directed the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to nominate another female representative.
The primary ground for disqualification stems from an order dated July 31, 2023, by a single-member committee headed by Justice Lavu Nageshwar Rao.
The order barred the Gunrock Club and its office-bearers from holding office in the HCA or contesting elections for one term or three years, whichever is greater. The Gunrock Club was managed by Vanka Pratap and his family members, with Roma Singh serving as its president.
Furthermore, the proceedings note that Roma Singh’s daughter Vanka Pooja has represented Hyderabad in various age categories over the past few years, including the Under-23 Women’s Trophy for the 2024-25 season.
According to official HCA records, Roma Singh failed to file a disclosure statement within 15 days of taking office, as required by Rule 38(2) of the HCA.
This rule mandates that any individual assuming office must disclose in writing to the Apex Council any existing or potential conflict of interest, with the disclosure being uploaded on the HCA website.