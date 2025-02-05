Kavitha skips BRS walkout, gives Congress an opening

HYDERABAD: Eyebrows were raised in political circles across Telangana on Tuesday after BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, failed to join her party colleagues when they staged a walkout from the Council during the discussion on the caste census.

Kavitha, who also participated in the discussion, demanded that the government not remain confined to statements but rather implement reservations in proportion to the population in the coming local body polls.

Meanwhile, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud took potshots at the pink party, saying that Kavitha’s failure to join the walkout was proof that the BRS was a divided house. He alleged that the entire affair exposed the deep divisions between BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and Kavitha.

“The BRS is going through an internal war between three factions even as another war is taking place on social media, between followers of KTR and Kavitha. KTR devised a plan to stop Kavitha from speaking in the Council,” Mahesh alleged. He also wondered why Harish has not been speaking about the caste survey.

Incidentally, treasury members had pointed out in the Council that barring Kavitha and her family, BRS leaders like KCR and KT Rama Rao did not participate in the caste survey.

Elsewhere, Kavitha’s supporters and the Telangana Jagruthi tried to defend the MLC’s decision not to stage the walkout by pointing out that she has been fighting for BC reservations.