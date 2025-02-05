Legal issues force Telangana Government to reconsider reservation bill

HYDERABAD: What made the government reconsider its decision to table the bill enhancing reservations for BCs, SCs, and STs in education, employment, and local body elections in the state Legislature on Tuesday.

If sources are to be believed, serious legal implications may have been the decisive factor. The state Cabinet, which met before the one-day session convened, extensively discussed the bill prepared by the Law department.

After deliberations and considering the views of officials regarding the legal issues likely to arise, the Cabinet was reluctant to proceed with tabling the bill, sources revealed.