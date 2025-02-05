Monkeys getting increasingly brazen, wreaking havoc: Khammam farmers

KHAMMAM: Farmers across Enkoor, Tallada, Bonkal and Raghunadhapalem mandals are battling a crisis as troops of monkeys ravage maize crops, threatening livelihoods and food security. With over 1 lakh acres of corn being cultivated during the current Rabi season, the four-month-old crops are now under relentless attack, forcing farmers to adopt desperate measures to protect their fields.

Sources said thousands of monkeys swarm the fields daily, decimating crops and leaving farmers in distress. Many report spending sleepless nights guarding their land, while others lament the futility of their efforts. “We hoped to earn some income from this crop, but the survival of the harvest is now our only focus,” said K Raghava Rao, a farmer. “We never anticipated such devastation from monkeys.”

Earlier interventions under the previous BRS government, which involved trapping and relocating monkeys to forests, provided temporary relief. However, the problem has resurged inexplicably.