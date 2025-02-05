Monkeys getting increasingly brazen, wreaking havoc: Khammam farmers

KHAMMAM: Farmers across Enkoor, Tallada, Bonkal and Raghunadhapalem mandals are battling a crisis as troops of monkeys ravage maize crops, threatening livelihoods and food security. With over 1 lakh acres of corn being cultivated during the current Rabi season, the four-month-old crops are now under relentless attack, forcing farmers to adopt desperate measures to protect their fields.
Sources said thousands of monkeys swarm the fields daily, decimating crops and leaving farmers in distress. Many report spending sleepless nights guarding their land, while others lament the futility of their efforts. “We hoped to earn some income from this crop, but the survival of the harvest is now our only focus,” said K Raghava Rao, a farmer. “We never anticipated such devastation from monkeys.”
Earlier interventions under the previous BRS government, which involved trapping and relocating monkeys to forests, provided temporary relief. However, the problem has resurged inexplicably.
“Monkeys vanished for a while, but now they’re back in hordes—we don’t even know where they’re coming from,” added Raghava.
Farmers are experimenting with creative — and often unconventional — methods to deter the primates. N Koteswara Rao of Tallada mandal installed Kondamucchulu (traditional scare devices), but monkeys simply attack from the other sides. Others have placed photos of tigers and predators, deployed sound systems or even worn animal masks to intimidate the invaders.
M Sivaram from Raghunadhapalem shared, “I wear a mask to scare them, but they have grown fearless.”
Another farmer, G Nageswara Rao, hired a guard for `10,000 per month, but monkeys now attack the guard also. “No one wants this job anymore,” he admitted.
Shortage of funds
District Panchayat Officer R Ashalatha said financial constraints have prevented them from implementing solutions. “Professional monkey catchers demand at least `500 per animal, but funds are scarce,” she added.
Authorities have directed local secretaries to collaborate with forest officials to resume trapping and relocation efforts, but progress remains slow.