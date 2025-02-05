Telangana HC quashes MCC violation case against MLA, Congress leader

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has quashed the case registered against Parigi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy and Ardha Sudhakar Reddy, a Congress leader from Vikarabad district, for alleged violation of model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The petitioners along with their associates staged a hunger strike on March 12, 2019 in front of the RDO office in Vikarabad. This act was deemed to have violated the MCC.

The other accused in the case included Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the current Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MP of Chevella, and Pilot Rohit Reddy, MLA of Tandur. Gaddam Prasad Kumar had filed a separate criminal petition and obtained relief in the matter.

While quashing the case, Justice Lakshman observed that the investigating officer did not adhere to the procedure outlined under Section 155 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Additionally, there was no reference to the petitioners or other accused individuals in the charge-sheet.