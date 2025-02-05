Telangana provided roadmap for caste census, SC categorisation: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Expressing optimism that 73.5% of the state’s population would benefit from the exercise, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stated that the Telangana government’s roadmap on the caste census report and Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation would increase pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking informally with reporters in the Assembly lobbies, the chief minister stated that Telangana had provided a model for the country to conduct a nationwide caste census and for SC categorisation. He described the caste and social census report as a crucial reference for the state’s future and a “historical record” for the country.
Revanth made it clear that the SC categorisation process was being conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, with inputs from the Cabinet sub-committee and a one-man commission.
Criticising the Opposition, he alleged that the Leader of the Opposition even failed to attend the Assembly. “The Opposition has failed to fulfil its responsibility and hold discussions on the caste census and SC categorisation,” he stated.
‘Free from political influence’
Revanth asserted that the caste and social census was free from political influence and that the government had no involvement in preparing the document, which he stated was meant solely for public welfare. He also pointed out that the Congress allocated 30 tickets (about 33%) to candidates from backward-class communities in the recent Assembly elections.
On the issue of BC reservations, he stated that the government would follow high court orders and that the commission would make decisions based on court directives. Reacting to comments by BRS working president KT Rama Rao that byelections were on the horizon, Revanth sarcastically said that a bypoll would be a possibility if the Sircilla MLA took his own life.
Regarding notices issued to defectors following the directions of the Supreme Court, the CM said it was part of the legal process and that the Speaker’s office would take its own decisions on the matter.