Telangana provided roadmap for caste census, SC categorisation: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Expressing optimism that 73.5% of the state’s population would benefit from the exercise, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stated that the Telangana government’s roadmap on the caste census report and Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation would increase pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking informally with reporters in the Assembly lobbies, the chief minister stated that Telangana had provided a model for the country to conduct a nationwide caste census and for SC categorisation. He described the caste and social census report as a crucial reference for the state’s future and a “historical record” for the country.

Revanth made it clear that the SC categorisation process was being conducted in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, with inputs from the Cabinet sub-committee and a one-man commission.

Criticising the Opposition, he alleged that the Leader of the Opposition even failed to attend the Assembly. “The Opposition has failed to fulfil its responsibility and hold discussions on the caste census and SC categorisation,” he stated.