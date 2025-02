HYDERABAD: The state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling upon the Union government to follow the Telangana model and conduct a “socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey” to understand the dynamics of various castes.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also announced that February 4 would be observed as “Telangana Social Justice Day” as it was on this day last year that the Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal to conduct a social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey (comprehensive household survey) and introduce the survey report in the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly was adjourned following a statement by Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu that the Cabinet was discussing the matters listed in the agenda.

Later, when the House resumed at 2 pm, the chief minister made a statement on the ‘Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey.’

“The Telangana government conducted a comprehensive door-to-door household survey. Through this survey, the government has brought to light the socio-economic, education, employment and political aspects of various castes. The Telangana government is committed to the development of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised communities. The Telangana government is committed to lowering the inequalities among various communities by bringing proactive and affirmative policies. It is ideal that the Telangana government implemented a decision that had been awaited since the country’s independence. To understand the dynamics of various castes, this House passes a resolution requesting the Central government to conduct a comprehensive door-to-door household socio-economic, education, employment, political and caste survey,” the resolution, which was read out by the chief minister, said.

However, the government did not table the caste survey report, citing privacy concerns under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.