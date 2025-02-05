Will use data for framing policies: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday announced that the Congress government will use the data from the integrated household survey report for formulating a policy for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and other weaker sections.
Responding to various questions raised in the Legislative Council, the deputy CM said that the household survey report revealed that the BCs comprise 56.33 per cent of population in the state.
“This statistical data would be used in implementation of reservations in the local body elections and for allocation of funds in the Budget. This survey indicates beginning of new direction for governance based on integrity and transparency,” he said. Vikramarka said that in the coming days, the government would be doing many things based on information available in the report.
“This survey is like a full body X-ray check on the living conditions of various categories of people in the state. The survey makes it clear that the government is committed to developing the backward classes in the state,” he averred.
“About 3.56 lakh people, including persons like KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, did not participate in the survey. If they are interested in furnishing information now, the government is ready to collect those details,” he added.
The deputy CM said that till now officially, no scientific survey was taken up on caste census in Telangana. “In fact, this is the first such survey in the history of combined AP state,” he pointed out.
Vikramarka said that the survey was completed in 50 days, covering a total of 1,12, 15,113 families -- 66,99,602 in rural areas and 45,15, 532 in urban areas. He said that the state’s resources and wealth would be utilised for development based on the survey report.
“Those who are backward in the political, educational and economic spheres would be identified and resources would be used for progress of those sections,” he added.