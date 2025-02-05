Will use data for framing policies: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday announced that the Congress government will use the data from the integrated household survey report for formulating a policy for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs and other weaker sections.

Responding to various questions raised in the Legislative Council, the deputy CM said that the household survey report revealed that the BCs comprise 56.33 per cent of population in the state.

“This statistical data would be used in implementation of reservations in the local body elections and for allocation of funds in the Budget. This survey indicates beginning of new direction for governance based on integrity and transparency,” he said. Vikramarka said that in the coming days, the government would be doing many things based on information available in the report.

“This survey is like a full body X-ray check on the living conditions of various categories of people in the state. The survey makes it clear that the government is committed to developing the backward classes in the state,” he averred.