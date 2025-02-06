At 370 Celsius, Telangana sees early summer

Temperatures have hit 37°C in as many as 22 districts, while eight others recorded 36.9°C. Hyderabad, at the lower end of the scale, recorded 35.1°C, according to TGDPS reports.

It is to be noted that the normal maximum temperature range for February is 32-33°C, with an average of 32.9°C, but on Wednesday, the statewide average maximum temperature touched 37°C.

Meanwhile, Kohir in Sangareddy recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.8°C, while West Marredpally in Hyderabad saw a minimum of 16.7°C.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience partly cloudy skies, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 340C and 190C respectively. Misty and hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places for the next five days accompanied with low level southerlies or south easterlies bringing in very weather for the next one week.