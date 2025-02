HYDERABAD: Alleging that the classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) by the State government was done in an unscientific manner, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga on Wednesday said that advanced castes were included in the list of most backward castes and that injustice was rendered to Madigas. He wanted the government to create two or four groups instead of three.

Speaking to reporters here, Manda Krishna alleged that there was a “conspiracy” behind the government’s classification.

It may be recalled that Manda Krishna shared a dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the elections, where Modi assured that SC classification would be done. Recently, he was conferred the Padma Shri award.

The MRPS founder stated that several castes like Dakkala, Pambala, and Manne were included in the list of backward castes. “They should be included in the advanced list,” he demanded, alleging that Mala caste leaders enrolled Pambala and other castes in the most backward group to get maximum reservations while Madigas were denied a fair share in the classification.

Madigas, who fought for the classification, got only 9% reservations when they should have got 11%, he stated.

‘Netagani should be in backward group’

The Manne caste of Gaddar, the late balladeer, which was in the backward group, should be in the advanced group, demanded Manda Krishna.

He lamented that the Netagani caste was included in the advanced group at the behest of a Congress leader. “The Netagani caste, numbering about 1.33 lakh, should be included in the backward group,” the MRPS founder demanded. He continued: “At the same time, Budaga Jangams, whose population is about 1.1 lakh, was included in the most backward group.”