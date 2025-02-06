Rs 530 crore Bharosa funds released for 17 lakh farmers

HYDERABAD: The state government has released a total of Rs 530 crore Rythu Bharosa funds to farmers who own up to one acre of cultivable land. Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that the funds have been deposited in the bank accounts of 17.03 lakh farmers.

It may be recalled that the government launched the scheme on January 26, replacing Rythu Bandhu with an initial release of Rs 569 crore. Nageswara Rao said that so far, Rs 1,126.54 crore has been disbursed under the scheme.

The government is providing Rs 6,000 per acre per season for cultivable land as crop assistance under Rythu Bharosa. Emphasising that the Congress regime was committed to the welfare of farmers, Nageswara Rao said that so far, the government has spent Rs 20,616.89 crore for waiving crop loans and Rs 3,000 crore for the Rythu Bima scheme.