You have unleashed a monster in caste census name: KTR to Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: The caste census conducted by the state government was incomplete and full of errors, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.
In an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that it was a half-baked report.
Finding fault with Rahul Gandhi for mentioning the Telangana survey in Lok Sabha, he said the caste survey was a “dishonest” effort of the Congress.
According to the Samagra Kutumbha Survey (SKS) conducted by the previous BRS government in 2014, the population of BCs was 1.85 crore, 51 per cent of the total population.
“If minority BC population is taken into consideration, the percentage was 61. But the latest survey put the BC population at 46%. There should be at least a marginal increase in the BC population,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi should give a reasonable explanation on this steep decline of BCs in 10 years, Rama Rao demanded.
The caste census report, if not corrected, would seal the fate of many BC students, employees and the entire community as they would lose employment, education and other opportunities. “You have unleashed a monster in the name of the caste census report,” Rama Rao told Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress government should come clean about their incomplete and dishonest data. The Congress had zero commitment to grant the promised 42 per cent reservations to BCs in the upcoming local body polls,” the former minister said.
“You promised to implement the 42 per cent BC reservation within six months of coming to power, but after a year you decided to sabotage the growth and development of the BC communities,” he said.
“The Congress is now passing the buck to the Union government,” he said and added that “Telangana would soon bury the Congress”.
“Since it has now become clear that you never had any intention or inclination to fulfil the promise of providing 42 per cent reservation, you should tender an unconditional apology,” Rama Rao demanded Rahul Gandhi.