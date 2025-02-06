You have unleashed a monster in caste census name: KTR to Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: The caste census conducted by the state government was incomplete and full of errors, said BRS working president KT Rama Rao.

In an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that it was a half-baked report.

Finding fault with Rahul Gandhi for mentioning the Telangana survey in Lok Sabha, he said the caste survey was a “dishonest” effort of the Congress.

According to the Samagra Kutumbha Survey (SKS) conducted by the previous BRS government in 2014, the population of BCs was 1.85 crore, 51 per cent of the total population.

“If minority BC population is taken into consideration, the percentage was 61. But the latest survey put the BC population at 46%. There should be at least a marginal increase in the BC population,” he said.