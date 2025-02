Publicise census, SC sub-categorisation: Revanth

Revanth advised the MLAs to work following Rahul Gandhi’s directions, saying that he did so and got the opportunity to serve as the chief minister.

The chief minister directed his Cabinet and party colleagues to work hard in the coming elections to the Council and local bodies while publicising the caste census and SC sub-categorisation among the public, sources revealed.

The MLAs were reminded that they were responsible for implementing the party’s decision to allocate 42% of tickets to BCs in the coming local body elections. The chief minister also asked the MLAs to ensure that the majority of sarpanches are elected unanimously.

The CLP decided to invite AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to the public meetings to be conducted in Suryapet and Medak districts.

Confirming this to reporters, the TPCC chief said that the caste census will be the focus of the Suryapet meeting while the Medak meeting will be devoted to SC sub-categorisation.

Revanth, Vikramarka, and Mahesh, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, will visit Delhi to invite Kharge and Rahul.

Meanwhile, Dasmunshi told reporters that there are minor differences between the MLAs and ministers, and these will be sorted out in the coming days. She also warned that whoever crosses the party line would face punishment.

During the meeting, the deputy chief minister explained via a PowerPoint presentation the fiscal situation of the state and how the government planned to increase state revenue and do its best for the people.

Anirudh Reddy said that the meeting was held in a cordial environment. He stated that he never conspired against the Congress.

“It’s not in my nature,” Anirudh Reddy said.

He insisted that BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s benamis have illegally occupied government lands and stated that he has been requesting action against them.

Sources revealed that 56 MLAs and 9 MLCs attended the CLP meeting. They stated that the other MLAs were busy with scheduled programmes in their respective constituencies.

Interestingly, it was expected that the 10 MLAs who crossed over to the Congress from the BRS would participate, but they did not attend. It is believed that the case pending in the Supreme Court may have been the reason.