Diarrhoea outbreak in Telangana's Chennur, over 50 hospitalised

ADILABAD: Chennur town in Mancherial district is experiencing a diarrhoea outbreak with over 50 hospitalised over the last three days. Patients are receiving treatment at the Chennur Community Health Center and other private hospitals.

The outbreak is believed to be caused by contaminated drinking water supplied to several colonies through the Bathukamma Vagu, located on the outskirts of Chennur. Additionally, some areas receive water from Mission Bhagiratha, but residents claim it is not properly purified, leading many to avoid consuming it.

The affected areas receiving drinking water from Bathukamma Vagu include the Kottaboguda Shivalayam area, Mangali bazar, Gudem MLA Colony, Bastigudem and many others.