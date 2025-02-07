Diarrhoea outbreak in Telangana's Chennur, over 50 hospitalised

ADILABAD: Chennur town in Mancherial district is experiencing a diarrhoea outbreak with over 50 hospitalised over the last three days. Patients are receiving treatment at the Chennur Community Health Center and other private hospitals.
The outbreak is believed to be caused by contaminated drinking water supplied to several colonies through the Bathukamma Vagu, located on the outskirts of Chennur. Additionally, some areas receive water from Mission Bhagiratha, but residents claim it is not properly purified, leading many to avoid consuming it.
The affected areas receiving drinking water from Bathukamma Vagu include the Kottaboguda Shivalayam area, Mangali bazar, Gudem MLA Colony, Bastigudem and many others.
Residents allege that municipal officials are supplying contaminated drinking water, which has led to widespread illness. In response, the government has been urged to take measures such as regular cleaning of overhead tanks, chlorination of water, and ensuring supply of purified drinking water.
Speaking to TNIE, Chennur Municipal Commissioner N Murli Krishna stated that the outbreak has primarily affected the Bastigudem area. He assured that chlorination is conducted regularly and that inspections for leaks in the water pipelines have found no issues.
Meanwhile, district medical and health officials have set up medical camps to provide treatment to the affected individuals. So far, around 51 people have fallen ill, including 10 from two nearby villages. Some patients have already recovered and been discharged.
The issue has been brought to the attention of District Collector Kumar Deepak. Additionally, sanitary workers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent further spread of the disease.