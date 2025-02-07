Education panel backs Telangana’s rejection of new UGC guidelines, passes resolution

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) on Thursday supported the state government’s move to oppose the draft UGC guidelines 2025 and passed a resolution to that effect.

In a seminar convened by the TEC on Thursday, the commission passed a resolution against the draft UGC regulations for the appointment of vice-chancellors and the faculty appointment criteria.

“The controversial proposals in the regulations vest the authority to constitute the search-cum-selection committee for appointment of vice-chancellors for all the universities in the country to the governors of the states, who essentially represent the central government and drastically reduce the role of the state governments,” the commission said.

“Such a process does not allow state governments to address the local needs of higher institutions and further centralises the system, undermining diversity. This strikes the very root of the federal structure of the Indian Constitution since education is on the concurrent list,” it added.

The members at the seminar also stressed that the opening of the position of vice chancellor to senior officers with up to ten years of experience at a senior level in the industry and administration, who are neither familiar with the needs of the academic institutions nor the cultures of free thought necessary for academic excellence, can adversely impact the future of higher institutions.