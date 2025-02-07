Not scared of anyone, I won’t cheat Madigas: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Thursday said that Madiga and Madiga sub-castes received 9.8 per cent reservations after the state government classified the SCs into three groups.

Several leaders from the Madiga community and its sub-castes met the minister here on Thursday.

While addressing them, Rajanarasimha said that the Madiga community and its sub-castes got 0.77 per cent in Group 1 and 9 per cent in Group 2. “The classification of SCs had been delayed. The Congress government took a decision to expedite the process and classified the SCs. The government categorised the SCs by taking all care without leaving any scope for legal problems,” he said.

Taking an indirect dig at Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga, the Health minister said that “those who were not interested in classification of SCs and wanted to continue politics in the name of classification are unable to digest the fact that the state government took a decision and carried out the exercise.” “I will not cheat the Madigas like they did. I am not scared of anyone. The government will implement categorisation,” he said.

“People would teach a lesson to those who were creating differences between Madigas and Malas and trying to create legal hurdles,” he added.

He said that the government would face them legally, if necessary, and implement the reservations.“The commitment of the Congress is that all should get equal rights and justice,” he said.

“Madigas should not restrict themselves to playing the ‘dappu’. They should be able to code computer languages. They should pursue higher studies abroad and aspire to become officers and entrepreneurs. The aspiration of the Revanth Reddy government is that Madigas should live with self-respect,” the Health minister added.