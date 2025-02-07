Residents of Pyaranagar protest against proposed dumpyard in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: Residents of Pyaranagar village continued their protest against the proposed dumpyard in their area for the third consecutive day. They launched the intensified agitation on Tuesday night, stating that their villages should not become dumping grounds for city waste.

As part of the protest, a bandh was observed in Narsapur Assembly constituency while the BRS activists held a dharna before the collectorate in Sangareddy led by MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

“The government is trying to dump the garbage of Hyderabad at Pyaranagar and it is not acceptable. The dumpyard is being established on 152 acres and with this, Pyaranagar will become the most polluted area. In addition to Pyaranagar, other villages like Nallavalli and Kountpalli will also get polluted where cultivation and vegetable production take place,” said Sunitha while speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Alleging that a huge police force was deployed in the villages to terrify the locals, she said the leaders of various political parties were arrested from Gummadidala, Annaram and Nallavalli villages.

Stating that Pyaranagar will be transformed into another Jawaharnagar, Sunitha said the dumpyard will damage the entire Narsapur area with pollution. “The government should stop the dumpyard work immediately,” she demanded.