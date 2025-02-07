Telangana HC: State can’t include private properties in prohibited list

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear that the state has no power to include private properties in the list of prohibited properties unless they fall under the categories specified in Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908.

Referring to the full bench ruling in Vinjamuri Rajagopala Chary and others vs. Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Hyderabad and others, which laid down strict guidelines on the procedure to be followed under Section 22-A, the court pointed out that authorities preparing lists of prohibited properties under clauses (a) to (d) of the Act must indicate the relevant clause and registration officers must adhere to these guidelines strictly. Any deviation from the prescribed procedure is deemed null and void.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Venkata Subbaiah Thumati and another, challenging the blocking of a transaction on the Dharani concerning an agricultural property in Survey No. 132/C/B/1/2, measuring 1 acre and 26 guntas, in Bachupally. They contended that they were allowed to book a slot, prepare a sale deed, and pay a registration fee of Rs 30,35,073 but were later barred from completing the transaction.