Telangana sets ball rolling on Regional Ring Road

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated steps to engage project consultants for the preparation of a strategy roadmap, transaction management and project monitoring unit support for the development of RRR (southern part) and assistance at the apex level.

Accordingly, the R&B department has invited proposals to engage a project consultant. It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the land acquisition process to ensure the project’s timely execution.

The RRR is designed as an access-controlled greenfield expressway, which will improve connectivity and economic growth. The RRR will be constructed at a radial distance of 30-50 km from the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and will connect key areas like Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Choutuppal and Amangal across 200 km.

The RRR project is expected to be a catalyst for economic growth and will spur integrated regional development, giving a boost to economic nodes such as agricultural and manufacturing clusters, along with ancillary services like wayside amenities, Intelligent Transport Management Systems (ITMS), and utility corridors. The government plans to use the project to stimulate industrialisation, promote balanced regional growth and attract private investment.

A Project Support Office (PSO) will oversee coordination and provide handholding support from conceptualisation to commissioning. The PSO will also assist in obtaining technical and commercial clearances, preparing presentations for various stakeholders, and facilitating discussions with the authorities, financial institutions and social organisations.

The state government has laid out key objectives for the RRR — transforming the Hyderabad region into a global economic hub, developing industrial and technology zones, enhancing regional connectivity for trade and logistics and promoting social and economic integration.