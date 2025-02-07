Telangana

TGBIE sets up control rooms to monitor public exams

According to a release, the command centre will monitor the upcoming theory exams which will be held from March 5 to 25.
A command control room has been set up at the Board of Intermediate Education to monitor the practical exams currently underway
A command control room has been set up at the Board of Intermediate Education to monitor the practical exams currently underwayPhoto | Vinay Madapu
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has established a command control room in the board office to ensure that the intermediate public exams are conducted by fair means. The board introduced the fully equipped centre at a press conference on Thursday.

According to a release, the command centre will monitor the upcoming theory exams which will be held from March 5 to 25. Up to 40 staff members have been assigned to the monitoring task in the command centre.

The board has installed CCTV cameras in around 850 government centres so far and plans to install a total of over 1,500 cameras in the centres across the state. At present, 850 centres are conducting the practical exams which are being monitored by the board.

state public exams
TGBIE
control rooms

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com