TGBIE sets up control rooms to monitor public exams

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has established a command control room in the board office to ensure that the intermediate public exams are conducted by fair means. The board introduced the fully equipped centre at a press conference on Thursday.

According to a release, the command centre will monitor the upcoming theory exams which will be held from March 5 to 25. Up to 40 staff members have been assigned to the monitoring task in the command centre.

The board has installed CCTV cameras in around 850 government centres so far and plans to install a total of over 1,500 cameras in the centres across the state. At present, 850 centres are conducting the practical exams which are being monitored by the board.