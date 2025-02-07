Telangana

Three reservoirs, three MLDs inaugurated in Telangana

These initiatives aim to improve water supply reliability, reduce low-pressure issues and mitigate contamination risks in the region.
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with other officials, inaugurates reservoirs in Hyderabad on Thursday
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: To enhance drinking water supply up to Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and cater to newly developed residential colonies in the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency, three new water reservoirswere inaugurated on Thursday by Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in Hyderabad.

Additionally, three 11 MLD Pressure Filter plants were inaugurated at Himayatsagar, Budvel, and Gandipet, constructed at a total cost of Rs 18.55 crore.

These initiatives aim to improve water supply reliability, reduce low-pressure issues and mitigate contamination risks in the region.

The reservoirs include:

  • 2.5 MLD capacity reservoir at Sports Park, Alkapuri Colony, Manikonda at Rs 3.34 crore

  • 5 MLD circular RCC GLSR at Green Lands, Manchirevula, Manikonda at Rs 6.14 crore

  • 2 MLD ELSR at Huda Colony, Shamshabad at Rs 2.82 crore

  • MLD pressure filter inaugurated:

  • 5 at Himayatsagar for Kismatpur Section – Rs 2.75 crore

  • 3 at Gandipet – Rs 1.75 crore  3 at Budvel – Rs 1.75 crore

drinking water
reservoirs

