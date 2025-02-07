Three reservoirs, three MLDs inaugurated in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To enhance drinking water supply up to Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits and cater to newly developed residential colonies in the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency, three new water reservoirswere inaugurated on Thursday by Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in Hyderabad.

Additionally, three 11 MLD Pressure Filter plants were inaugurated at Himayatsagar, Budvel, and Gandipet, constructed at a total cost of Rs 18.55 crore.

These initiatives aim to improve water supply reliability, reduce low-pressure issues and mitigate contamination risks in the region.

The reservoirs include: