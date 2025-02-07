WEF hails Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s vision for USD 3 trillion economy

HYDERABAD: The World Economic Forum (WEF) hailed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for unveiling his vision on transforming Telangana into a USD 3 trillion economy, a net-zero carbon emission state and an AI hub.

It may be recalled that in January, a Revanth-led official delegation from Telangana participated in the WEF annual meeting in Davos.

During his visit, the CM interacted with investors, industrialists and others to attract investments to the state. During the meetings, he also made presentations on various projects and development works being taken up by the state. On February 5, WEF president Borge Brende and MD Mirek Dusek wrote a letter to the chief minister, thanking him for participating in the annual meetings.

“Participants were inspired to hear your vision to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy in the next 10 years. Global business leaders found great value in the ‘country strategy dialogue on India’ about upcoming initiatives and investment opportunities to fulfil your goal of Rising Telangana 2050, which envisions establishing Telangana as a leader in advanced technology, talent, clean energy and sustainable and equitable growth,” the duo said in the letter addressed to the CM.

They also said that Revanth Reddy’s ambitious roadmap to make Telangana a net-zero carbon emission state by 2047 and his plans to develop India’s first net-zero carbon city near Hyderabad as a sustainable city and a hub for AI and future technology resonated strongly with participants in the Building Regenerative and Circular Places session. “We look forward to working closely with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government to implement this transformative vision,” they added.