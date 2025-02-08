BRS youth wing backs independents in Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar MLC poll

ADILABAD: With the BRS not announcing its candidate in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduates’ constituency MLC election, it appears that its youth wing activists have decided to support independent candidates.

While a few BRS youth wing activists are openly supporting the independents, others are indirectly backing such candidates. One such candidate who has the backing of BRS youth wing leaders is Prof Prasanna Harikrishna.

Prof Prasanna initially aspired to a Congress ticket and also campaigned extensively in the erstwhile Adilabad district. However, after being denied the ticket by the grand old party, he decided to contest as an independent and filed his nomination papers on Friday.

Interestingly, a few BRS youth wing leaders from across the district, including the Boath Assembly constituency that is being represented in the Assembly by a BRS MLA, travelled all the way from Adilabad to Karimnagar to participate in Prof Prasanna’s nomination rally.

Congress rebel candidate

Meanwhile, Adilabad Mahila Congress president Manchikatla Ashamma filed her nomination as a “rebel candidate”. Her decision came as a surprise to many in district Congress circles.

Though the ruling Congress and BJP are looking at the February 27 election as a two-way contest between them, the independents, thanks to the backing they are receiving from the educated as well as the leaders of some political parties, are likely to give them a run for their money.