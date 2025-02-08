Congress MP Anil Kumar urges Centre to include Musi Rejuvenation Project in river revival schemes

HYDERABAD: Congress MP M Anil Kumar demanded that the Union government include the Musi Rejuvenation Project in the Central schemes pertaining to rejuvenation of major rivers in the country. He said that the Musi river is a lifeline of Hyderabad and used to provide livelihood to the people.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Anil Kumar said that the Musi river, which was historically known as Muchukunda river, caters to Hyderabad’s drinking, domestic, aqua culture, and irrigation needs. He said that Musi originates in the hills of Ananthagiri forest in Vikarabad, and flows through the heart of Hyderabad before merging into Krishna river in Nalgonda district. He pointed out that Hyderabad city was built on the banks of Musi river. “Today, Musi is being highly polluted with industrial chemicals, reducing it to a nala. The residents around the river are frequently falling ill. It is the result of the lackadaisical attitude of previous governments,” he said.

He also underscored that CM A Revanth Reddy has been requesting the Union government to allocate funds for Musi rejuvenation project to restore the lost river. “Despite giving many representations, the Telangana government is not getting any financial assistance. We demand inclusion of the Musi Rejuvenation Project under the Union government scheme for rejuvenation of major rivers in the country through the Budget,” he said.