Congress yet to announce candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ MLC poll

NALGONDA: Even as the last date for filing nominations for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency MLC poll nears, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the February 27 election.

Nominations will not be accepted on the second Saturday and Sunday, and the process ends on Monday.

Incumbent and independent candidate A Narsi Reddy and the BJP’s Puli Sarotham Reddy have already filed their nomination papers.

So far, 20 candidates have entered the fray, with 13 of them submitting their papers on Friday.

G Harshavardhan Reddy has reportedly been trying to secure a B-form from the Congress. As he has not received any positive response from the ruling party, he has filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that the BRS, which has not picked any candidate for this poll, may offer support to the BJP candidate.

It remains to be seen if the Congress will ultimately announce its candidate on Monday.