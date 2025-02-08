HC Robotics to invest Rs 500 crore in expansion, employment, talent hunt

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-headquartered Centillion Networks’ subsidiary, HC Robotics, will invest Rs 500 crore in expansion, talent hunt, employment generation, among other things, said company representatives after meeting IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at Secretariat on Friday.

The company, which at present employs 2,000 professionals, will recruit 500 engineers initially and plans to employ 2,000 more over the next three years.

Specialising in drone technology, drone software, telecommunications, robotics, and aerospace software development, the two companies operate in nine countries.

Venkat Chundi, CEO, told TNIE, “We will be recruiting engineers from aerospace, air safety, flight tracking, defense and telecom areas. We are also providing services to the army, navy, aerospace and are designing drones and robots that can climb up.”

He added that the IT firm is also exploring a couple of places in tier-2 and 3 cities. “In Hyderabad as well, we are looking to build a drone testing facility, an airspace and aircraft tracking facility and an image crossing using AI-enabled cameras, particularly near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). For this, around one to two acres of land is required. We have also done a pilot project at Hakimpet Airport Station.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said, “We are committed to expanding IT industries beyond Hyderabad into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This initiative ensures that young professionals from smaller towns also get access to high-quality employment opportunities. As part of this vision, we are actively encouraging industrialists to invest in these regions.”

The company has launched operations in Karimnagar, and several other companies are following suit. It already has a facility in Manthani.

Additionally, the company plans to develop a chip designing facility with an estimated investment of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 in Telangana under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Sridhar Babu emphasized the government’s strong support for small and medium enterprises, acknowledging the challenges they face. “We will pitch to the Union government on their behalf,” the minister added.