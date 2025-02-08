IIIT Basara students protest over exam evaluation, demand transparency

ADILABAD: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT Basara, on Friday staged a protest in front of the administration chamber in Nirmal district, demanding transparency in the examination evaluation system.

The protesters called for the resignation of the examination department officials, accusing them of neglecting their duties. They also demanded the release of all answer sheets without requiring payment of an additional fee and strict action against officials allegedly tampering with internal marks.

The students raised concerns about irregularities in the evaluation process. They claimed that after re-verification, subjects in which they were initially declared failed were marked as passed, but they unexpectedly found backlogs in other papers. For instance, some second-year Computer Science Engineering (CSE) students who were initially marked as failed in Operating Systems were later informed by subject teachers that they had passed after re-verification. However, this re-verification came at a cost of `250 per subject.

The students further alleged that the college administration removed the results from the website after they pointed out the discrepancies in the evaluation process. They also accused the administration of refusing to provide answer sheets even after students paid the re-evaluation fee of `10,000.

The protest gained momentum following the suicide of a student, who reportedly jumped from a building due to exam-related stress and dissatisfaction with the administration. This incident has intensified calls for accountability and reform.

In solidarity with the protesting students, leaders of the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS) Akash Yadav, Abdul Khalid, and Yeshwanth also raised questions about the transparency of the evaluation system. Abdul highlighted that students who were confident of clearing their courses had unexpectedly failed, leading to suspicions of foul play by the examination department. The TSAS has been advocating for “challenge” re-valuations to address these concerns.