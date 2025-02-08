Khammam farmer finds Kakatiya-era sword in field

KHAMMAM: A sword, believed to be from the Kakatiya era, was found in the agriculture fields of Tumburu village in Satthupalli mandal of Khammam district.

While ploughing his field with a tractor, Ch Ranga Rao came upon the rusted sword and took it to Gubbala Mangamma Thalli temple nearby.

This is not the first time Ranga Rao has discovered a relic from the Kakatiya era in his field. A few years ago, he found an idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, puja material, and even gold ornaments there.

The farmer handed over the treasure to local revenue officials. “I always feel ecstatic upon discovering valuable items from the Kakatiya era in my field,” said Ranga Rao. He urged the government to survey the area, as more relics might be discovered. The local officials have informed the Archaeological Survey of India about the sword.