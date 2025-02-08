Nalgonda police send cat hair for forensic test in ownership dispute

NALGONDA: Acting on a complaint by one Pushpalatha, Nalgonda Two Town police have sent the hair of a cat to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory for analysis to determine its owner.

In her complaint, Pushpalatha alleged that her neighbour stole her pet cat and dyed it to avoid detection. She claimed that she had been raising the animal for the past three years, but it went missing last year. Earlier this week, Pushpalatha spotted her neighbour with a cat that looked just like her own, but with a different coat. An argument ensued, with both laying claim to the animal.

With her neighbour unrelenting, Pushpalatha approached the police. In her complaint, she stated that when she went to her neighbour’s house, the cat recognised her.

She told the police that her cat was white, while the one with her neighbour had brown streaks. However, the neighbour insisted that he owns the cat, and five others as well.

When contacted, the police confirmed that the cat hair had been sent to the lab and that ownership would be determined after receiving the report.