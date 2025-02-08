Rapist sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment based on DNA test of aborted fetus

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of a DNA test of an aborted fetus, the Nampally court has sentenced a man, aged 45 at the time, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

After registering the case in 2020, the Bahadurpura police sent blood samples of the survivor, then 17, the accused, and the fetus for DNA analysis.

The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that Md Fareed was employed in the flour mill operated by her husband in their home.

The complainant stated that on December 2, 2020, when her daughter complained of stomach ache, she took her to a private hospital where the doctor advised a scan. The scan revealed that the girl was four months pregnant.

Upon questioning, the girl revealed that Fareed had raped her in September 2020 when her parents were away, after gagging her. He then threatened her with a knife, warning her not to disclose the matter to anyone. Approximately two weeks later, he raped her again when her parents had gone to visit a relative.

During the investigation, the Bahadurpura police requested the Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj to preserve the aborted fetus and sent it to the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for DNA analysis, along with blood samples of the girl and the accused.

The FSL confirmed that the fetus’s allelic pattern matched that of the blood samples of the accused and the victim. “From the evidence of the doctor who conducted the DNA analysis and the DNA report, it is clear that the accused was the biological father of the aborted fetus,” the court noted.