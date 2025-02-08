Study reveals high carbon footprint of gastrointestinal endoscopy, urges sustainable healthcare practices

HYDERABAD: A recent study by doctors at AIG Hospitals revealed the significant environmental impact of gastrointestinal endoscopy (GIE) procedures, with an average carbon footprint of 38.45 kg CO2e per procedure.

The study, titled “Carbon footprinting and environmental impact of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures at a tertiary care institution: a prospective multi-dimensional assessment,” was published in the Gut journal, part of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Group.

The aim of the study was to provide a comprehensive assessment of the environmental footprint of GIE procedures, focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste generation. The findings emphasized the need to optimise practices to reduce patient travel and repeat procedures, alongside improving electricity and water management for more sustainable healthcare.

Conducted at AIG Hospitals from May 29 to June 10, 2023, the study included 3244 consecutive patients undergoing 3873 procedures. Seven variables were assessed: electricity and water consumption, waste generation, patient travel, transport of medical gases, endoscopes, accessories, and usage of detergents and disinfectants. Activity data (AD) was collected for each variable, and GHG emissions were calculated using The GHG Protocol.