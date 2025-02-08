Study reveals high carbon footprint of gastrointestinal endoscopy, urges sustainable healthcare practices

HYDERABAD: A recent study by doctors at AIG Hospitals revealed the significant environmental impact of gastrointestinal endoscopy (GIE) procedures, with an average carbon footprint of 38.45 kg CO2e per procedure.
The study, titled “Carbon footprinting and environmental impact of gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures at a tertiary care institution: a prospective multi-dimensional assessment,” was published in the Gut journal, part of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Group.
The aim of the study was to provide a comprehensive assessment of the environmental footprint of GIE procedures, focusing on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste generation. The findings emphasized the need to optimise practices to reduce patient travel and repeat procedures, alongside improving electricity and water management for more sustainable healthcare.
Conducted at AIG Hospitals from May 29 to June 10, 2023, the study included 3244 consecutive patients undergoing 3873 procedures. Seven variables were assessed: electricity and water consumption, waste generation, patient travel, transport of medical gases, endoscopes, accessories, and usage of detergents and disinfectants. Activity data (AD) was collected for each variable, and GHG emissions were calculated using The GHG Protocol.
The study’s key finding is that procedures have a significant environmental impact, with an average carbon footprint of 38.45 kg CO2e per procedure. While this may seem small per procedure, the cumulative impact globally is substantial. For example, if an endoscopy unit performs 10,000 procedures annually, the total emissions would be 384,500 kg CO2e, requiring about 17,500 mature trees to offset this CO2 (assuming 22 kg CO2 per tree per year). The study also identified patient travel as the largest contributor to emissions, accounting for 83.09%, highlighting the need for sustainable transportation and improved healthcare accessibility.
It also underscored the benefits of recycling, with 25.7% of waste being recyclable, reducing emissions by 380 kg CO2e over two weeks.
Dr. Hardik Rughwani, lead researcher, said, “This study is a crucial step in addressing the environmental impact of high-volume procedures like gastrointestinal endoscopy. By highlighting their carbon footprint, we aim to drive change in healthcare practices. The findings stress the need to optimise resource use, promote recycling, and explore non-invasive alternatives. We hope this research inspires healthcare providers and policymakers to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to global climate change mitigation.”
The study advocates for the establishment of dedicated “Sustainability” departments in major hospitals, led by “Eco-Visionaries” and “Green Endoscopy Revolutionaries,” to promote eco-friendly practices and guidelines.