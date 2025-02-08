Telangana to enable online applications for new ration cards, member additions via MeeSeva

HYDERABAD: The state government will enable an online application facility through MeeSeva for the issuance of new food security (ration) cards and the addition of new members to the existing cards.

To this effect, Commissioner of Civil Supplies DS Chauhan issued a circular requesting Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) and MeeSeva to make the necessary arrangements. The government also requested the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to enable the web service of the ration card database to enable MeeSeva centres to accept the new food security card applications.

In the circular, Chauhan stated that the online application process will ensure only eligible applicants receive ration cards and help avoid duplicate applications.

On January 4, the state government approved the Cabinet sub-committee’s recommendations regarding eligibility criteria and procedures for issuing new cards and approving pending applications for adding family members to already existing cards.

However, there was no clarity on enabling the online portal, which further created unrest among people who have been waiting for the past 10 years. Before enabling the online procedure, the state government received applications through Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs).

During the BRS regime, the online application portal was disabled, despite claims that applications for new ration cards were a continuous process. With the latest orders, the state government has reinstated the process that was discontinued by the previous BRS government.