CM Revanth is an ‘iron leg’ for Congress, says KTR

HYDERABAD: In a sarcastic comment over the poor performance of the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday congratulated the grand old party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi for helping the BJP win.

He posted on X: “Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well Done.”

Elsewhere, addressing a meeting of BRS activists from Vikarabad and Sirpur Kagaznagar at the Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao described Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as an “iron leg” who brought ill luck to the Congress. He alleged that the Congress lost elections wherever Revanth campaigned.

“Revanth Reddy initiated Congress’ downfall in Maharashtra, which then continued in Delhi. This will go on. Rahul Gandhi is ensuring BJP’s victory in the country. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest worker of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BRS working president charged.

Accusing the Congress and Revanth of betraying the state, Rama Rao alleged that people were cursing the chief minister for failing to implement the promises he had made during the elections. He alleged that less than 25% of crop loans have been waived in the state. Rama Rao also claimed that the farmers were so angry at the chief minister that they were even ready to take the law into their own hands if he moved about without security.

The BRS leader also alleged that the chief minister and ministers were looting the state and accused them of destroying the real estate sector.

He told the BRS to be prepared and work hard for the local body elections, saying that he expects the election schedule to be released within the next 15 days.