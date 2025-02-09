Congress picks Jagga Reddy to head PCC campaign panel?

HYDERABAD: Ahead of upcoming local body elections, the Congress high command is learnt to have shortlisted former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, also known as Jagga Reddy, for the role of chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee.

In addition to this, the Congress high command is believed to have approved the appointment of at least three MPs to the TPCC working committee where four to five spots are vacant, sources said. The development comes on the heels of the caste census being concluded and the ongoing discourse around Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-classification, prompting the ruling party to take extra care in ensuring proportional representation for various communities.

For the coveted position of working president, names such as MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Mallu Ravi and Balram Naik, along with MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, were actively discussed during the recent exercise in Delhi, Congress insiders revealed.

They stated that these appointments will reflect a careful balancing of socio-political considerations, ensuring that a diverse set of communities is represented at the decision-making table.

The party is expected to release the finalised list of appointments shortly, barring any last-minute changes. As part of the ongoing organisational restructuring, sources confirmed that a list of 20 candidates for the post of vice president, 40 general secretaries, and key positions in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and Political Executive Committee (PEC) is being prepared.

Notably, the Congress high command is learnt to have promoted some of its spokespersons to the position of general secretaries, while a few of the general secretaries have been elevated to vice-president roles.

Further organisational restructuring includes plans to announce appointments for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. The party has reportedly considered current MLAs, MLCs, and corporation chairmen for these posts, reflecting the party’s strategy to tap into a broad spectrum of leadership at the grassroots level.

In the coming days, the TPCC president will be tasked with appointing spokespersons, secretaries, joint secretaries, and TPCC members. These appointments will be part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the party’s organisational framework.

The finalisation of these appointments has reportedly involved close consultations with top party leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighting the importance the party places on getting the appointments right.