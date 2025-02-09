IAF Academy objects to dumpyard at Pyaranagar

SANGAREDDY: In what could be a major hurdle for the proposed dumpyard at Pyaranagar in Gummadidala mandal, the Air Force Academy has raised objections, citing safety concerns for aircraft and human life.

Shubham Mishra, Wing Commander and Airspace Safety and Inspection Officer, wrote a letter to District Collector Valluru Kranthi on Friday in this regard.

“It is intimated that Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad is creating a dumpyard near Nallavally–Pyaranagar village in Gummadidala mandal. This dumpyard falls within the local flying area of this training establishment.

Garbage dumped in open areas attracts various types of birds posing a direct threat to aircraft as well as human life. It is requested to shift the dumpyard out of the local flying area and address this matter urgently,” stated Shubhma Mishra in the letter addressed to the Collector.

It may be recalled that for the past four days, locals have been protesting against the construction of the proposed dumpyard between the forest area of Pyaranagar and Nallavally, stating that it would lead to environmental pollution. In response, the police have imposed restrictions on public movement and arrested several protesters.

Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Laxma Reddy warned that the agitation would continue until the government withdrew the proposal.