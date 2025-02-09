Kavitha, liquor scam defeated AAP: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday claimed that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, and the liquor scam were the reasons for the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections.

“The KCR family is one of the reasons why Arvind Kejriwal’s name surfaced in corruption allegations,” Mahesh alleged.

In a statement, he claimed that the primary reason for the defeat of the AAP was the alleged involvement of the party leaders in the liquor scam, while the other reason was treating the Congress as a rival.

The TPCC chief alleged that Kejriwal — who entered politics by adopting Anna Hazare’s slogan of a corruption-free India as his party ideology — has been mired in allegations of corruption. Mahesh stated that the clean image of the AAP was ruined after it faced charges in the Delhi liquor scam case.

“Despite AAP being in power for two terms, Kejriwal’s name surfaced only in the Delhi liquor scam. The KCR family contributed to building the public perception that Kejriwal is also a corrupt person,” he stated.

Stating that Kejriwal’s refusal to form an alliance with the Congress came as a blessing for the BJP, Mahesh said that this contributed to the AAP’s debacle. “Kejriwal lacks the common sense that a divided opposition results in splitting votes,” he stated.