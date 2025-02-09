Once the public decides, it’s game over: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Telugu people for the victory of the saffron party in the Delhi Assembly elections. He pointed out that Aam Aadmi Party president and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and many of the party leaders faced defeats in the election.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, the Union minister stated that once the people make a decision, no one can change it—neither Kejriwal, nor Rahul Gandhi, nor K Chandrasekhar Rao. “This has been proven to be true time and again,” he said.

The Union minister claimed that ever since Rahul Gandhi took over the Congress leadership, the party’s electoral losses had become so frequent that computers were needed to calculate them. “Even Congress workers themselves do not have faith in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” Kishan charged, wondering how the people of the country could trust him.

He pointed out that the grand old party did not win a single seat in the elections conducted for the Delhi Assembly in 2015, 2020, and 2025.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy campaigned in the Maharashtra elections and even published front-page advertisements saying that he was developing Telangana. While the Congress won only 16 seats in Maharashtra, the party won no seats in Delhi,” he stated.

Kishan claimed that the people rejected the AAP government as its chief Arvind Kejriwal failed to develop Delhi. “Kejriwal was the only chief minister in the history of independent India to rule from jail after being imprisoned on corruption charges. The people understood Kejriwal’s dramas and gave a verdict,” he said.