BJP leaders protest against district president appointment in Telangana's Nalgonda

NALGONDA: Internal disputes within the Nalgonda unit of BJP have been escalating after the appointment of Nagam Varshit Reddy as district president.
Protests erupted during Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s visit, with dissenting leaders wearing black badges and carrying placards to express their opposition. Senior leaders claim the position was given to an individual without the necessary qualifications.
Meanwhile, Sanjay denied knowledge of the protests regarding the district president’s appointment.
The BJP has gradually expanded its presence over the past three municipal elections in Nalgonda. In the 2020 municipal elections, the party won eight out of 48 wards. However, for the first time in the party’s history in the district, senior leaders have held a press conference to express their dissatisfaction over the district president’s appointment. They questioned the decision to select a junior leader over some of those who have been associated with the party for more than three decades.
According to central committee guidelines, the district president should be between 45 and 60 years old. However, Varshit Reddy is reportedly younger than the required age. Senior leaders claim that his appointment was initially made unilaterally, and his continuation in the position was unjust. They allege that genuine party workers are against him, while only paid activists are supporting his leadership.
Further accusations have been made against the district president regarding financial mismanagement. Senior leaders have alleged that Varshit Reddy failed to pay electricity and newspaper bills for the district BJP office, negatively affecting the party’s reputation. They warned of protests if he is not replaced, raising uncertainty about whether they will continue participating in party activities if their concerns are not addressed.
While the BRS has been actively protesting against the Congress government’s policies affecting farmers in the district, BJP leaders have reportedly not made any statements on these issues. Some BJP members are said to be more focused on personal business interests rather than party affairs, leading to confusion among grassroots workers. This situation is expected to impact the BJP’s performance in the upcoming local body elections.
Asked for a response, Varshit Reddy defended his appointment, stating that it was based on his efforts to strengthen the party. He urged those with concerns to address them directly with him rather than making public allegations. He also clarified that despite not receiving party funds, he has personally covered maintenance expenses for the district office and other meetings. Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, he asserted that the BJP would achieve victory in the upcoming local body elections.