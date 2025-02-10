BJP leaders protest against district president appointment in Telangana's Nalgonda

Further accusations have been made against the district president regarding financial mismanagement. Senior leaders have alleged that Varshit Reddy failed to pay electricity and newspaper bills for the district BJP office, negatively affecting the party’s reputation. They warned of protests if he is not replaced, raising uncertainty about whether they will continue participating in party activities if their concerns are not addressed.

While the BRS has been actively protesting against the Congress government’s policies affecting farmers in the district, BJP leaders have reportedly not made any statements on these issues. Some BJP members are said to be more focused on personal business interests rather than party affairs, leading to confusion among grassroots workers. This situation is expected to impact the BJP’s performance in the upcoming local body elections.

Asked for a response, Varshit Reddy defended his appointment, stating that it was based on his efforts to strengthen the party. He urged those with concerns to address them directly with him rather than making public allegations. He also clarified that despite not receiving party funds, he has personally covered maintenance expenses for the district office and other meetings. Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, he asserted that the BJP would achieve victory in the upcoming local body elections.